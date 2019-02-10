If You Believe In The Madden Curse, It Just Dislocated Patrick Mahomes' Knee

I have written at length—albeit a long time ago—on this website about how there is no such thing as the Madden curse. If you ever want to put together a counter-argument, though, today is your day to do it.



Patrick Mahomes, the brightest young star in the NFL, reigning MVP and cover star of Madden 20, just suffered what NFL.com calls a “gruesome knee injury”, and was instantly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reports that Mahomes suffered a “patella (kneecap) dislocation” (you can see doctors pop it back in in the video above), and will have an MRI tomorrow to determine if he has also suffered any ligament damage. Even if he hasn’t , Mahomes could still be out for up to six weeks just recovering from the dislocation.

This sucks, because despite the rest of the sport’s issues, Mahomes is an exhilarating talent, and the NFL is worse for having him on the sidelines for what could be an extended period of time.

That’s this year’s cover in the trash, but let’s not forget that Madden 19's cover star was Antonio Brown, who so far in 2019 has been released from one team, cut from another, accused of rape and caught sending threatening text messages to someone else who had accused him of sexual assault.

Advertisement

This may provide ammunition for Madden curse believers, but I put it to you that football is the problem here, not a video game.