Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

If The Witcher Was An Anime

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
artthe witcher
1
Save
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Last year, artist Carolina Silva imagined what Game of Thrones would look like if someone went and made an anime series out of it. This year, she returns with the same deal, only for Netflix’s take on The Witcher.

We’ve seen some stuff like this before, like Lap Pun Cheung’s amazing piece from a few years back, and will no doubt see some more soon when Netflix’s actual anime series kicks off.

For now, though, this is yet another detailed vision of what Geralt looks like in a bathtub.

You can see more of Carolina’s stuff at her ArtStation and Instagram pages.

Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Illustration for article titled If iThe Witcher/i Was An Anime
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Our Favorite Cosplay From PAX South 2020

Man Makes Godzilla-Themed Armor Costume

Don’t Neglect Turnips In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show