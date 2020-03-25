If The Witcher Was An Anime

Last year, artist Carolina Silva imagined what Game of Thrones would look like if someone went and made an anime series out of it. This year, she returns with the same deal, only for Netflix’s take on The Witcher.

We’ve seen some stuff like this before, like Lap Pun Cheung’s amazing piece from a few years back, and will no doubt see some more soon when Netflix’s actual anime series kicks off.

For now, though, this is yet another detailed vision of what Geralt looks like in a bathtub.

You can see more of Carolina’s stuff at her ArtStation and Instagram pages.

Advertisement

Advertisement