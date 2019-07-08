Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Carolina Oliveira is a freelance illustrator and concept artist working in the video game business. But tonight, we’re focusing on something outside of games: a two-year project to turn Game of Thrones into an anime.

Since 2017, Carolina has been turning key lines/moments from the series into stills from an anime, with a style that’s inspired by stuff like Berserk and Savin Yetman-Eiffel’s Two Queens.

You can see more of Carolina’s work at her ArtStation page and Instagram.

