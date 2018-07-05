Dmitry Grozov, aka Ahriman, is a freelance artist from Russia who has an uncanny ability for taking things that aren’t anime and making them look like they came straight off a bootleg 1980s VHS.

Aside from the properties in the headline he’s also done Predator, Ghostbusters, Fifth Element, Judge Dredd, Beetlejuice, Die Hard, even Robocop.

You can see more of Ahriman’s work at his Instagram, VK and ArtStation pages.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

ALIENS / ALIEN 3

TERMINATOR / TERMINATOR 2

BLADE RUNNER / BLADE RUNNER 2049

JURASSIC PARK

FIFTH ELEMENT

GHOSTBUSTERS

PREDATOR

JUDGE DREDD

ROBOCOP

OTHERS