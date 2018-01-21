Image credit: Castpixel

It might look something like this.

Created by artist Castpixel, the screenshots show what the recent movie might have looked like if it were translated into the style of a 90s arcade game. Destructoid, which spotted the lovely renders, pointed out that it wasn’t so long ago games like this would have actually been made and probably brought in a lot of money from people eager to blow their quarters smashing hundreds of nameless mercenaries in the face as Dwayne Johnson.

For instance, Alien vs. Predator released in 1994 and featured up to three players in one of the era’s best arcade brawlers. Capcom developed it according to a film adaptation of the comic book series that was in the works and supposed to release around the same time as the game. Of course, in reality Alien vs. Predator the movie didn’t come out until a decade later, but that didn’t stop the gorgeous 16-bit beat ;em up from being a super satisfying cabinet to dump spare change into.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has the added benefit of technically being about people trapped within an actual video game, but sadly the economics of license movie games and arcade machines being what they are, Castpixel’s art is the closest we’ll ever get to a retro adaptation.

[Castpixel via Destructoid]