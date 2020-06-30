If One Nintendo Switch Cooling Fan Isn't Enough, Here Are Two

Screenshot : Thanko

Earlier this year, Kotaku introduced a USB-connected fan to help chill things down during Japan’s notoriously hot summers. Now, here’s a USD peripheral is not one, but two fans. How cool is that?



This reikyaku (“cooling”) charging grip from Japan’s Thanko. Unlike the single USB-fan, the Switch is housed in a cradle and can recharge the console. (According to Thanko, the grip can store enough battery power to recharge a Switch at least once.)

Screenshot : Thanko

There is also a power button for those who want to take a break and just use it as a grip. Priced at 3,980 yen ($37), it’s available in Japan through Thanko’s online shop.

