Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Video games are for everyone

- Kotaku -

Advertisement

Scroll to site

If One Nintendo Switch Cooling Fan Isn't Enough, Here Are Two

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:switch
switchnintendokotakueastjapan
Save
Illustration for article titled If One Nintendo Switch Cooling Fan Isnt Enough, Here Are Two
Screenshot: Thanko

Earlier this year, Kotaku introduced a USB-connected fan to help chill things down during Japan’s notoriously hot summers. Now, here’s a USD peripheral is not one, but two fans. How cool is that?

Advertisement

This reikyaku (“cooling”) charging grip from Japan’s Thanko. Unlike the single USB-fan, the Switch is housed in a cradle and can recharge the console. (According to Thanko, the grip can store enough battery power to recharge a Switch at least once.)

Illustration for article titled If One Nintendo Switch Cooling Fan Isnt Enough, Here Are Two
Screenshot: Thanko
Advertisement

There is also a power button for those who want to take a break and just use it as a grip. Priced at 3,980 yen ($37), it’s available in Japan through Thanko’s online shop. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Multiple People Accuse Skullgirls Developer Of Making Inappropriate Sexual Comments

Fallout Cosplay, Pin-Up Style

Twitch Suspends Donald Trump For Hateful Conduct