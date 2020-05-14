Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Here's A Cooling Fan For The Nintendo Switch

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:switch
switchnintendojapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Heres A Cooling Fan For The Nintendo Switch
Image: Game Impress Watch
Summers are brutal in Japan. So, here’s a small fan to help Switch owners make them more bearable.

This is the Gamers Mobile Cooler. It’s a small USB-connect fan that purports to pump out cool air that can drop the temp by 13 degrees Celsius (55 degrees Fahrenheit).

Illustration for article titled Heres A Cooling Fan For The Nintendo Switch
Image: Game Impress Watch
As Game Watch Impress notes, the fan can also be used for mobile phones.

Illustration for article titled Heres A Cooling Fan For The Nintendo Switch
Image: Game Impress Watch

For the most part, Japanese summers are humid and gross. Air conditioning might not be the best. This is a silly-looking and strange product, sure, but considering how awful summers in Japan can be, it does make sense.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

