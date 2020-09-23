If I Had To See The Inside Of A Fall Guy, You Do Too

This, officially, is what the inside of a Fall Guy looks like. Bird bones and nightmare eyes. I wish I’d never seen it.
But now that I have, you must as well.
Have a good night.
Fall Guys are so ripped that even their skeletons have abs.