Odds and Ends

If I Had To See The Inside Of A Fall Guy, You Do Too

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:fall guys
fall guysartkotaku core
11
Illustration for article titled If I Had To See The Inside Of A iFall Guy/i, You Do Too
Illustration: Fall Guys

This, officially, is what the inside of a Fall Guy looks like. Bird bones and nightmare eyes. I wish I’d never seen it.

But now that I have, you must as well.

Have a good night.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

Fall Guys are so ripped that even their skeletons have abs. 