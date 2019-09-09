Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

If Found is a game where you uncover the story by erasing the main character’s diary. It’s a neat-looking mechanic that sounds like it’ll be paired with some fascinating subject matter. First and foremost: a black hole that’s about to destroy the earth. “Erase her diary, uncover secrets, meet a diverse cast of characters, go to a punk show, break into your own house, destroy the universe, find out who you really are,” reads the description on the game’s website. It’ll be out early next year.

