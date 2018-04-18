If you’ve been to Tokyo, you’ve seen Shibuya 109. The building is a symbol of Japanese youth culture. If you’ve played Square Enix’s The World Ends with You, then you also are familiar with it.



In that game, however, 109 was rebranded as 104.

Image: Square Enix

Website Kai-You reports that now, after nearly forty years, 109 is getting a brand new logo.

There will be a design contest open to the general public, with the winning design emblazoned on the building and the winning designer getting 1,090,000 yen, which is $10,165. Being selected as the winner might be payment enough!

Submissions will be accepted from April 18 to May 20.