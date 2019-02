Doraemon, a robotic cat from the future, is one of Japan’s most beloved anime characters. He now has his own train station in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture.



Noborito Station has been given a Doraemon themed makeover.

The Fujiko F. Fujio Museum is located at this stop, and Fujiko F. Fujio created Doraemon.

Doraemon and Dorami bathrooms.

There is even an Anywhere Door!

Wow!

The elevator is even an Anywhere Door. But it won’t take people anywhere—just up!