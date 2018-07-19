In Japan, robot cat Doraemon is beloved. People adore the character, which is sometimes called “Japan’s Micky Mouse.” But no one in the Doraemon’s homeland or anywhere else on Earth is a bigger fan than Instagram user Reghina Karwur.
As Karapaia notes, the inside and outside of her house in Indonesia are wall-to-wall Doraemon. This has to be the world’s largest collection of Doraemon goods.
If you like Doraemon, follow Reghinakarwur on Instagram. But remember, you don’t like Doraemon as much as she does. No one does.
