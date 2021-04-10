Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

I Want To Go On Vacation In Assassin's Creed Valhalla

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: Ubisoft / @DannyBoi_2077 / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots, some empty areas, a few bits of urban sprawl, a nice looking car, a superhero shot, and a lovely landscape from Assassin’s Creed.

Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
Dark Souls III
Dark Souls III
Screenshot: @ccf_photomode
The Witcher 3
The Witcher 3
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @MdeavorVP
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @WanderingPaddy
Greedfall
Greedfall
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @kaytanaa
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @PS4tographyuk
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @JRRphotogamer8
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @DannyBoi_2077

I mean, once I’m fully vaccinated and I’m allowed to leave the United States. And I get the money saved up. I also guess I have to figure out a way to travel into the digital realm of the game...

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

