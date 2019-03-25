I (Tim Rogers) am playing the new Earth Defense Force game, Iron Rain, over on our Twitch channel, because what else am I going to do? You don’t get an advance code for a new Earth Defense Force game and not play it. Suit up in the chat and yell at some monster freaks with me?!
