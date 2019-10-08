I (Tim Rogers) am going to play John Wick Hex with its designer-director Mike Bithell on our Twitch channel starting at 3pm (Eastern). I’ll be asking him increasingly idiotic questions while he plays the game on its hardest possible setting. Heckle him in the chat. The game is out today, by the way. (If you haven’t heard, it’s extremely good.)
Share This Story
About the author
Tim Rogers
I make videos for Kotaku. I make video games for myself and my friends. I like writing fiction. Someday I will publish a novel. Who knows!