I Think I'm Being Hunted

That slingshot ain’t gonna do much... Screenshot : @sckl_acnh ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots, cute bunnies, big leaps, tall cliffs, some fast motorcycles in Driveclub, bloody clothes and one big monster in Animal Crossing.



Driveclub Screenshot : @lorsteibel ( Twitter

Advertisement

Control Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @Cordox1 ( Twitter

Death Stranding Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshot : Liscar Scott ( Email )

Advertisement

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Screenshot : ISO_elation ( Email )

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @SpyTeo ( Twitter

Advertisement

Death Stranding Screenshot : @Maurice_ll ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @VikingDad278 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Doom Eternal Screenshot : @ZeroFoxFK ( Twitter

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshot : @sckl_acnh ( Twitter

Advertisement

“It’s vision is based on movement ... I hope..”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement