I Think I'm Being Hunted

This week on Snapshots, cute bunnies, big leaps, tall cliffs, some fast motorcycles in Driveclub, bloody clothes and one big monster in Animal Crossing.
“It’s vision is based on movement... I hope..”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.