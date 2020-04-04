Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

I Think I'm Being Hunted

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
SnapshotsAnimal CrossingPhotomodeVirtual PhotographyScreenshotsKotakucore
2
Save
That slingshot ain’t gonna do much...
That slingshot ain’t gonna do much...
Screenshot: @sckl_acnh (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, cute bunnies, big leaps, tall cliffs, some fast motorcycles in Driveclub, bloody clothes and one big monster in Animal Crossing.

Driveclub
Driveclub
Screenshot: @lorsteibel (Twitter)
Advertisement
Control
Control
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @Cordox1 (Twitter)
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Screenshot: Liscar Scott (Email)
Advertisement
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Screenshot: ISO_elation (Email)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @SpyTeo (Twitter)
Advertisement
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @Maurice_ll (Twitter)
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @VikingDad278 (Twitter)
Advertisement
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal
Screenshot: @ZeroFoxFK (Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Screenshot: @sckl_acnh (Twitter)
Advertisement

“It’s vision is based on movement... I hope..”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Wear Sickness Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

The Last of Us II Delayed Indefinitely

The Best Dreamcast Games

Woman Who Played 4,000 Hours Of Animal Crossing: New Leaf Finally Starts New Horizons