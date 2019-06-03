I’m very much in love with this Jet Set Radio-themed Dreamcast, made by custom console artist F5dMemLuke PlunkettToday 9:45pmFiled to: dreamcastFiled to: dreamcastdreamcastjet set radiosegakotaku coremetapostSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI’m very much in love with this Jet Set Radio-themed Dreamcast, made by custom console artist F5dMemories. Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts