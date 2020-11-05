I’m Finally Playing Phantom Dust To Avoid *Gestures Broadly At Everything*

Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s daily hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-ass sounds they make. Today…well, you know how it’s been going. Ugh. And I’m playing Phantom Dust to try and think about something else for little stretches.
Yep, Phantom Dust (playlist / longplay / VGMdb), 2005’s late-release Xbox fan favorite that didn’t sell for jack and got a long-awaited (and free, go grab it!) PC / Xbox One revamp a few years ago. I’ve always wanted to play this game and when I was desperately seeking a distraction last night its name popped into my head. Perfect, I thought. Let’s finally do this.
Phantom Dust is a third-person action / shooter / deck-building (!) game about psychics battling each other on a post-apocalyptic Earth in which everyone’s lost their former memories. Insert joke about the election here, I’m too tired. It’s very unique, not really like anything else. There’s a 15-hour single-player campaign, which is what I’m interested in, and four-player online competitive / team play, which is what has kept its diehard fanbase showing up for 15 years and counting.
Oh, and it’s by Yukio Futatsugi, the guy behind Panzer Dragoon, so more than most original Xbox games—guess I’m revealing my regional biases here a bit—Phantom Dust has some legit artistic chops. That’s on full display in its eclectic soundtrack, which I’ve listened to a few times over the years but am only now enjoying in its original context.
Opening demo track “All This World” is a great example of the game’s sometimes jarring mish-mash of sounds. This soundtrack goes a lot of places, and I imagine the heavy use of radio static throughout is meant to tie in with the wispy, half-lost memories always flitting through the characters’ minds.
Some tracks—my early favorites—adapt classical pieces like Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” (“Plastic People”), Chopin’s “Nocturne in B-flat minor” (“Memories”), Bizet’s “Habanera” (“Club Baroness, Goodbye”), and Bach’s “Invention No. 13" (“Arsenal”). Love that last one, very “switched-on” feel. The combat tracks are more energetic and abrasive, dominated by electronic noise and industrial clamor. They have intriguing titles like “May 18th, 1976” and “March 9th, 1991”; I hope playing through the story will help contextualize whatever that’s referring to, if anything.
While some parts of the Phantom Dust OST are easier listening than others, it’s all equally evocative, and suggestive of a game that has a viewpoint and something to say, which I look forward to experiencing. The music’s all credited to Yoshiyuki Usui and Yuko Araki, who (intriguingly) have next to no other games credits. Oddly, the hard-to-find credits track—here’s one version—is attributed to famous art-film sucky dude / arch-conservative gargoyle Vincent Gallo. But crap, now I’m back to thinking about fascists...
That’s yer Morning Music for today, ma’am, enby, and/or sir: an interesting game for the interesting times we’re living right now. How are you holding up? The comments are open if you feel like chattin’—shout out to all the Phantom Dust fans—and we’ll see you tomorrow. Be kind to yourself.
DISCUSSION
I am in a brutal, nihilistic mood this morning, brought on mainly by all the “stop the count” terrorist activity and the armed thuggery that had vote-counting volunteers in Phoenix afraid for their lives. I’m reaching a point where I just want to watch the world burn.
Until I turn off the Internet. Or at least the political news.
I took a walk outside earlier tonight...it was an unusually warm day for November in the Seattle area yesterday (65 degrees in Kent, where I live). And the rain stopped for long enough for me to take out the trash...and when I got back in, I was like “screw it. I’m going to put a mask on and go get a soda and a bag of chips.”
I got out into my neighborhood. Said howdy to the Sikh fellow who owns the convenience store on the corner near my place (a real-life Apu from The Simpsons in a lot of ways, except as mentioned, he’s a Sikh rather than Apu’s caricature of a Hindu. Also Sikh turbans look cool, just throwing that out there.)
And I watched the world go by for a bit. It doesn’t look like an apocalypse when you turn the computer off. And when the dust settles and the votes are counted, shit’s not going to explode, at least not in the suburbs (the riots that have broken out in Portland, Denver, and New York, and that likely will break out in Seattle proper soon enough, are another matter.)
When I got home, I switched to playing The Sims 4. And unlike what you’d normally expect when you combine a nihilistic mood with a Sims game, I took control of one of my “creator’s pet” sims, the granddaughter of the sim I created at the founding of the save when I got this computer back in February.
She just scared up the money to get a penthouse in San Myshuno. If a good male NPC shows up, she might start a family. If a good male NPC doesn’t show up, I’ll raise up one of the Koivonen Bastards (I’ve mentioned them before in the comments here) to do the honors.
Anything to avoid news that makes me hate the world, everyone in it, and myself for letting it get to me.
