I Like Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Very Readable Lore Screens

Screenshot : Ubisoft

I like a lot of things about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. I like the setting. I like the new quest system. I like the changes to the loot system that frees my character from hauling dozens of the same sword. What’s also great? I can read the game’s lore text from my couch with ease.



Too many games I’ve played lately seem designed for people who either a) have perfect vision or b) keep their face close to their screen.



The result is a succession of major games of late that might have awesome lore but might also double as a vision test. It’s not just that games are full of tiny text. They also cram a lot of words in one place. (See also the problem with too much micr o-text on the Nintendo Switch.)

I therefore must celebrate the lore text for Valhalla. Look above. Look how readable that is. Imagine sitting back on your couch and seeing that on your TV. Hopefully your eyes would be as pleased as mine.

I even feel like the game’s subtitles are more readable than they were in Valhalla’s predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. But that might mostly be an illusion or the subtle results of slightly increased line spacing.

Here’s Valhalla:

Screenshot : Ubisoft

Here’s Odyssey:



Screenshot : Ubisoft

Whatever the case, let’s hear it for a game you can read from afar. And that’s without even fiddling with the game’s text size options.



Screenshot : Ubisoft

I’m about nine hours into this game, and so far, its other features are pretty good, too!