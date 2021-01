I have no words. Gif : Hoolopee

VFX artist Hoolopee, who previously created wonderful demake videos for Halo Infinite and Death Stranding, today unleashed on the world this horrific 3D animation of Morshu from Philips CD-i abomination Link: The Faces of Evil.



Hoolopee ( YouTube

It’s a scary good recreation of this, in case you were wondering:

CDiFan237 ( YouTube

I don’t think anything else needs to be said. I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed.