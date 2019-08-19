I Don't Want To Save The Creepy Kid

Hello! This week we take a nice vacation with Agent 47, HONK at a funeral, check out the new Medal Of Honor game, catch up with Ellie in The Last Of Us Part II and meet a really creepy kid.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

This sounds like it could end up being a really moving and emotional game OR another zombie game with a bit of romance in the background. Hoping for the first scenario.

After killing a lot of people Agent 47 deserves a vacation. Unfortunately, 47 has no ability to separate work from pleasure.

I didn’t expect the lead singer of Korn to be a huge fan of Spyro, but he loves that little purple dragon.

I really hope this box art gets something added to the front to make it clear this isn’t the full game. Just the first part of a bigger thing.

Tweets!

Kids in video games were creepy back in the 90s. That smile. That stare. Dear God, I can’t look away. Help me. heeellp me.. hel..

The new Mario Kart DLC looks good...

He’s honking in heaven.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

I wonder if baby makes three in this too? (That’s a joke only folks who played a lot of Ghost Recon Wildlands will get. It isn’t a good joke, so don’t worry about it.)

That’s a wild-looking lightsaber.

Remember when the DayZ mod was like the biggest game and everyone was talking about it?

