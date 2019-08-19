I Don't Want To Save The Creepy Kid

Hello! This week we take a nice vacation with Agent 47, HONK at a funeral, check out the new Medal Of Honor game, catch up with Ellie in The Last Of Us Part II and meet a really creepy kid.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
This sounds like it could end up being a really moving and emotional game OR another zombie game with a bit of romance in the background. Hoping for the first scenario.
After killing a lot of people Agent 47 deserves a vacation. Unfortunately, 47 has no ability to separate work from pleasure.
I didn’t expect the lead singer of Korn to be a huge fan of Spyro, but he loves that little purple dragon.
I really hope this box art gets something added to the front to make it clear this isn’t the full game. Just the first part of a bigger thing.
Tweets!
Kids in video games were creepy back in the 90s. That smile. That stare. Dear God, I can’t look away. Help me. heeellp me.. hel..
The new Mario Kart DLC looks good...
He’s honking in heaven.
News From The Past Week
- Respawn Is Reviving Medal Of Honor… As An Oculus VR Exclusive
- Here’s October 2019's Xbox Games With Gold Lineup
- Ninja Sings ‘Old Town Road’ In A Giant Ice Cream Costume For The Masked Singer Premiere
- Mario Kart Tour Locks The Fastest Race Mode Behind A Paid Subscription
- A Modern Warfare Game Option Is PS4 Exclusive Until October 2020
- Fortnite Is Getting Skill-Based Matchmaking And Bots
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
I wonder if baby makes three in this too? (That’s a joke only folks who played a lot of Ghost Recon Wildlands will get. It isn’t a good joke, so don’t worry about it.)
That’s a wild-looking lightsaber.
Remember when the DayZ mod was like the biggest game and everyone was talking about it?
