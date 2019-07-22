I did another Mario Maker. I wanted to try to do something non-linear this time. I was almost done making it when, while playing around with the parts in the editor, I hit on the idea to use it to pay homage to my favorite YouTube video ever. I really want to make a short level now. Maybe I should enter our contest.
Chris Kohler
Features Editor, Kotaku. Japanese curry aficionado. Author of the books Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life and Final Fantasy V from Boss Fight Books.