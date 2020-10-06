Vote 2020 graphic
Odds and Ends

I Can't Wait For Yakuza: Like A Dragon's Goofy Minigames

fahey
Mike Fahey
Yakuza
YakuzaYakuza: Like A DragonkotakucoresegaXbox OneXbox Series X/sps5ps4
1
Save
Gif: Sega / Kotaku

With singing, racing karts, playing arcade machines, practicing batting, and vocational tests to perform, it’s amazing down-and-out Yakuza scrapper Ichiban Kasuga gets anything else done in Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The game’s latest trailer demonstrates all the ways I’ll be driven to distraction come November 10.

Advertisement

Give me fun side activities over actual game progression any day of the week. Sega’s “The Quest Begins” trailer for Yakuza: Like A Dragon is basically a checklist of the stuff I’ll be doing in the game instead of JRPGing. Making matters even more distracting, the new game features English translations of classic karaoke songs from the series’ past, including:

  • “Baka Mitai (I’ve Been a Fool)“
  • “Hell Stew”
  • “Like a Butterfly”
  • “Machine Gun Kiss”
  • “Spring Breeze”
  • “The Future I Dreamed Of”

Yakuza: Like A Dragon releases on November 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, with a PlayStation 5 version coming out March 2.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

iceeweiner
iceeweiner

I tried 0, and 1 a few months ago and got probably about 5 or so hours into each before I moved on. I liked a lot of the game, but the combat just did not click with me. I have Like A Dragon pre-ordered. While it is only 1 of like 6 games I have pre-ordered for the Series X, and it is my lowest priority, I really think I will get through the game this time.