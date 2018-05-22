Silly, yet brilliant. If you were going to pick one image from Hunter X Hunter to make into earrings, it would be this.



The image is of character Gon after he transformed into an older version of himself. Previously, Bandai turned it into a figure and now it’s done that with silver earrings.

Pre-orders start soon in Japan, and the earrings are priced at 9,999 yen ($90).

