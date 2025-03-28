You Can Grab These 5 Incredible RPGs For Just $10

In the market for over 100 hours of great RPG action? The latest Humble Bundle includes the perfect mix of games, and you can grab five of them for just $10.

“Dice and Destiny” bundle includes classic CRPGs and more recent visual-novel-infused tabletop-inspired RPGs. Taken together, the PC games here are regularly valued at $175, but right now they can be purchased at a severe discount as is the Humble Bundle way. For just $10, you get the following:

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Disco Elysium

Citizen Sleeper

Roadwarden

If you pitch in an extra $3 you can also grab Broken Roads, a post-apocalyptic isometric RPG with mixed reviews on Steam, and a coupon for 20 percent off Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector which only just came out a few months ago and is certainly one of my 2025 GOTY contenders. But I’d also recommend waiting and playing the first Citizen Sleeper, a gig-economy cyberpunk sim that takes place on a single space station, before dipping into its bigger, more expansive sequel.

Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity helped kickstart the mid-2010s renaissance in CRPGs and just celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a new patch that finally adds a turn-based combat option. Along with the pirate-themed sequel Deadfire, both games are also necessary context for getting the most out of this year’s first-person action-RPG Avowed since they’re all set in the same, detailed fantasy world.

Finally, while Disco Elysium needs no introduction, fewer people are probably familiar with Roadwarden. It’s a text-heavy interactive RPG in which you play as a Witcher-like figure patrolling the country side as mysteries and side-quests unfold. There are light survival elements driving tension and excellent writing and music that deliver on a beautiful, evocative mood throughout, despite the game consisting mostly of words and static images. More people absolutely need to play it.

.