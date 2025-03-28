Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

You Can Grab These 5 Incredible RPGs For Just $10

Disco Elysium and Pillars of Eternity are a steal in the latest Humble Bundle

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Art shows games in the latest Humble Bundle.
Image: Obsidian / ZAUM / Jump Over The Age

In the market for over 100 hours of great RPG action? The latest Humble Bundle includes the perfect mix of games, and you can grab five of them for just $10.

“Dice and Destiny” bundle includes classic CRPGs and more recent visual-novel-infused tabletop-inspired RPGs. Taken together, the PC games here are regularly valued at $175, but right now they can be purchased at a severe discount as is the Humble Bundle way. For just $10, you get the following:

  • Pillars of Eternity
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
  • Disco Elysium
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Roadwarden

If you pitch in an extra $3 you can also grab Broken Roads, a post-apocalyptic isometric RPG with mixed reviews on Steam, and a coupon for 20 percent off Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector which only just came out a few months ago and is certainly one of my 2025 GOTY contenders. But I’d also recommend waiting and playing the first Citizen Sleeper, a gig-economy cyberpunk sim that takes place on a single space station, before dipping into its bigger, more expansive sequel.

Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity helped kickstart the mid-2010s renaissance in CRPGs and just celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a new patch that finally adds a turn-based combat option. Along with the pirate-themed sequel Deadfire, both games are also necessary context for getting the most out of this year’s first-person action-RPG Avowed since they’re all set in the same, detailed fantasy world.

Finally, while Disco Elysium needs no introduction, fewer people are probably familiar with Roadwarden. It’s a text-heavy interactive RPG in which you play as a Witcher-like figure patrolling the country side as mysteries and side-quests unfold. There are light survival elements driving tension and excellent writing and music that deliver on a beautiful, evocative mood throughout, despite the game consisting mostly of words and static images. More people absolutely need to play it.

.