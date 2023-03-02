Get 72 Games For 30 Bucks In Syria-Turkey Relief Bundle

Early last month, two powerful earthquakes struck Syria and Turkey, killing tens of thousands of people. Millions more have been rendered homeless in what has quickly become one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory. The stories emerging from the region are tragic and recovery efforts are taking a long time, with reports estimating the cost in damages could total $84 billion.



While streamers on YouTube and Twitch, such as socialist Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker, swiftly mobilized to raise funds in the millions, the countries still need help. The newest Humble Bundle seeks to lend a hand via a new collection of discounted games, dubbed the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle.

Humble’s giving away some stellar games for pennies. I’m talking stuff like Calico, Cris Tales, Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Mount & Blade: Warband, PayDay 2, System Shock 2, XCOM 2—the list goes on. And these are just the standouts. In all, there are some 72 games you could pick up for as little as $30 or for as much as you’re willing to spend. The official line has it that the total value of the bundle is over $1,000.

As Humble notes, 100 percent of the money made through this bundle will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children “in support of their ongoing Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.”

“The devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have created an urgent humanitarian crisis,” the company wrote. “Hundreds of thousands of people are in immediate need of medical supplies, food, water, and shelter, and the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region. To lend a hand how we can, we’ve joined forces with game makers & book publishers for a bundle 100 percent dedicated to supporting Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.”

For a deal this good, on games that rock this hard, for a cause that needs as much assistance as possible, you really can’t go wrong with what’s on offer. And so far, the collection has raised over $1 million for charities and you have six days left to add your own contribution. So with that , here is the full Humble Earthquake Relief Bundle game list, alphabetized for your scrolling pleasure:

112 Operator

911 Operator

Agent in Depth

Alchemist’s Castle

The Amazing American Circus

Arcade Spirits

Armello

Backbone

Calico

Cats and the Other Lives

Cosmic Express

Cris Tales

Death Squared

Detached: Non-VR Edition

Doughlings: Arcade

Doughlings: Invasion

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Farming Simulator 17

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Frick, Inc

Gotham Knights

Ghostrunner

Guilty Gear X2 #Reload

Guns & Fishes

Hack ‘n’ Slash

Harmony’s Odyssey

Hyper Gunsport

The Inner World

Izmir: An Independence Simulator

Into the Pit

Lighthouse Keeper

Little Orpheus

Lust from Beyond - M Edition

Meow Express

MirrorMoon EP

Monaco

Mount & Blade: Warband

Non-Stop Raiders

Orbital Racer

PayDay 2

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition

Planet TD

Pill Baby

Pilgrims

Project Chemistry

Pixross

Quadrata

Remnants of Naezith

Rym 9000

Saga Volume 1-10

Soulblight

Soulflow

Soul Searching

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Stacking

Starfinder Core Rulebook

Starfinder: Junker’s Delight

Strange Brigade

Stick Fight

Stikir

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

Sunlight

Symmetry

System Shock Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Ticket to Ride

Worms Rumble

XEL

XCOM 2

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack

Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition





