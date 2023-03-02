Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Get 72 Games For 30 Bucks In Syria-Turkey Relief Bundle

You can get Cris Tales, Gotham Knights, and XCOM 2—among others—for only $30

By
Levi Winslow
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An XCOM 2 image depicting a bunch of armed soldier standing over a dead alien.
Image: Firaxis Games

Early last month, two powerful earthquakes struck Syria and Turkey, killing tens of thousands of people. Millions more have been rendered homeless in what has quickly become one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory. The stories emerging from the region are tragic and recovery efforts are taking a long time, with reports estimating the cost in damages could total $84 billion.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Six Anime Characters With Permanent Invitations To 'The Cookout'
Monday 3:29PM
The Week In Games: Lightfall Dynasty
Monday 11:04AM

Read More: Valorant Pro Dies In Turkey-Syria Earthquake

While streamers on YouTube and Twitch, such as socialist Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker, swiftly mobilized to raise funds in the millions, the countries still need help. The newest Humble Bundle seeks to lend a hand via a new collection of discounted games, dubbed the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle.

Advertisement

Humble’s giving away some stellar games for pennies. I’m talking stuff like Calico, Cris Tales, Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Mount & Blade: Warband, PayDay 2, System Shock 2, XCOM 2—the list goes on. And these are just the standouts. In all, there are some 72 games you could pick up for as little as $30 or for as much as you’re willing to spend. The official line has it that the total value of the bundle is over $1,000.

As Humble notes, 100 percent of the money made through this bundle will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children “in support of their ongoing Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Vertagear Private Sale Event
SAVE UP TO $150
Vertagear Private Sale Event

Save on super comfy seats
Save up to $150 off the chair of your choice during the Vertagear Private Sales Event. Get ergonomically-sound models like the ContourMax Lumbar and VertaAir Seat, both of which are designed to help offer lumbar support, comfort, and relief form chronic back pain.

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch, YouTube Streamers Raise Big Funds For Syria-Turkey Earthquake Relief

“The devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have created an urgent humanitarian crisis,” the company wrote. “Hundreds of thousands of people are in immediate need of medical supplies, food, water, and shelter, and the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region. To lend a hand how we can, we’ve joined forces with game makers & book publishers for a bundle 100 percent dedicated to supporting Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.”

Advertisement

For a deal this good, on games that rock this hard, for a cause that needs as much assistance as possible, you really can’t go wrong with what’s on offer. And so far, the collection has raised over $1 million for charities and you have six days left to add your own contribution. So with that, here is the full Humble Earthquake Relief Bundle game list, alphabetized for your scrolling pleasure:

  • 112 Operator
  • 911 Operator
  • Agent in Depth
  • Alchemist’s Castle
  • The Amazing American Circus
  • Arcade Spirits
  • Armello
  • Backbone
  • Calico
  • Cats and the Other Lives
  • Cosmic Express
  • Cris Tales
  • Death Squared
  • Detached: Non-VR Edition
  • Doughlings: Arcade
  • Doughlings: Invasion
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson
  • Frick, Inc
  • Gotham Knights
  • Ghostrunner
  • Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
  • Guns & Fishes
  • Hack ‘n’ Slash
  • Harmony’s Odyssey
  • Hyper Gunsport
  • The Inner World
  • Izmir: An Independence Simulator
  • Into the Pit
  • Lighthouse Keeper
  • Little Orpheus
  • Lust from Beyond - M Edition
  • Meow Express
  • MirrorMoon EP
  • Monaco
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Non-Stop Raiders
  • Orbital Racer
  • PayDay 2
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Planet TD
  • Pill Baby
  • Pilgrims
  • Project Chemistry
  • Pixross
  • Quadrata
  • Remnants of Naezith
  • Rym 9000
  • Saga Volume 1-10
  • Soulblight
  • Soulflow
  • Soul Searching
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Stacking
  • Starfinder Core Rulebook
  • Starfinder: Junker’s Delight
  • Strange Brigade
  • Stick Fight
  • Stikir
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • Sunlight
  • Symmetry
  • System Shock Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock 2
  • Ticket to Ride
  • Worms Rumble
  • XEL
  • XCOM 2
  • X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
  • Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition



CultureNews