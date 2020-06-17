Human Toad Is Freaky And Terrifying

Screenshot : Miguel Vasquez ( Twitter

Artist Miguel Vasquez is a genius at taking beloved video game and cartoon characters and turning them into nightmare fuel. His latest? Toad from Super Mario.



Vasquez uses a 2D image of each character as a reference but then gives them realistic human eyes. He also takes inspiration from movie make-up effects artists like Rick Baker and Tom Savini.

He even did another version of the character.

If Toad nipples are not enough, and I guess they’re not, here are some more of his creations.

Follow Vasquez on Twitter and Instagram—if you dare.