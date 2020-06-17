Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Human Toad Is Freaky And Terrifying

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Human Toad Is Freaky And Terrifying
Screenshot: Miguel Vasquez (Twitter)
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Artist Miguel Vasquez is a genius at taking beloved video game and cartoon characters and turning them into nightmare fuel. His latest? Toad from Super Mario.

Vasquez uses a 2D image of each character as a reference but then gives them realistic human eyes. He also takes inspiration from movie make-up effects artists like Rick Baker and Tom Savini.

He even did another version of the character.

If Toad nipples are not enough, and I guess they’re not, here are some more of his creations.

Follow Vasquez on Twitter and Instagram—if you dare. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

