Is this the biggest Chewbacca-themed statue in the world? Today in Nagoya, a tall Chewie was unveiled.



This is for Solo’s Japanese release.

Advertisement

The statue, however, is always up, but not decked out like Chewbacca.

Called Nana-chan ningyou (“Nana-chan doll”), this is a huge mannequin located in front of Nagoya’s Meitetsu Department Store.

Advertisement

Since 1973, Nana has towered over shoppers in a variety of seasonal and promotional outfits.

Advertisement

The mannequin has been known to dress as famous characters.

Advertisement