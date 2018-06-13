Is this the biggest Chewbacca-themed statue in the world? Today in Nagoya, a tall Chewie was unveiled.
This is for Solo’s Japanese release.
The statue, however, is always up, but not decked out like Chewbacca.
Called Nana-chan ningyou (“Nana-chan doll”), this is a huge mannequin located in front of Nagoya’s Meitetsu Department Store.
Since 1973, Nana has towered over shoppers in a variety of seasonal and promotional outfits.
The mannequin has been known to dress as famous characters.
