HTC’s latest PC virtual reality headset, the Vive Cosmos, goes up for preorder today for $699, with its global release on October 3. The set features a pair of 1440 x 1700 displays running at 90 Hz, satellite-free tracking, and a flip-up design, and comes with a year’s subscription to the Viveport Infinity game and app library. And what a lovely shade of blue.

