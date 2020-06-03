How's It Going?: Work Edition

Dolly Parton, “9 To 5" Screenshot : YouTube

Gosh, it’s Wednesday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I don’t think I’ve sent or received a work email this week that doesn’t include the line “I know it’s a weird time, but...” It’s strange, but it feels kind of nice that so many people are acknowledging that things aren’t business as usual. (Not that they have been in a while, but you know what I mean!). I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s finding it hard to get things done or wondering what the point of it all is. I’m trying to focus on taking care of my staff and being a good support to them, both emotionally and operationally. At least when I work from home I can cry without having to hide in the men’s room.

How are you keeping it going at work, if you still have work, or just in your day? How’s it going?