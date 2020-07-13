How's It Going?: Snakes Edition

Steve Irwin Screenshot : Youtube

Oh dear, it’s Monday again. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



This weekend I read Salvation on Sand Mountain, a book about snake handlers. It might be the first time I read about a religion without at least briefly wondering what my life would be like if I joined it. I haven’t seen a live snake in a very long time, which is perhaps a good thing. My sister and I used to catch garter snakes as kids, and I’ve seen a copperhead once (I fled in terror). I had some roommates who had a pet snake that I got to feed a freeze-dried mouse once, which was pretty cool. I do not think you should swing snakes around during church, but...to each their own?

So this morning I’m thinking about how both nature and people are wacky. What are you thinking about? How’s it going?