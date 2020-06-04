How's It Going?: Sleep Edition

Image : Shutterstock

It’s Thursday, somehow. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



I’m sure I’m not the only one having trouble sleeping lately, or having more trouble sleeping lately than they were before. Cop cars and helicopters are making my neighborhood very noisy, and there’s too much to worry and seethe about to be able to get much rest. I took some expired melatonin I found in my medicine cabinet last night, which seemed to help (and had the added bonus of not poisoning me, as I briefly feared it might). My being able to get some sleep isn’t the world’s most pressing concern, but I can see how it’s important if I’m going to show up at my best for my friends and community.

How are you finding some rest? How’s it going?