How's It Going?: Simple Pleasures Edition

Welcome back to our daily open thread.



As I wrote yesterday, I’ve been struggling to do much besides worry lately. Nevertheless, I’m trying to force myself to notice the good things that I can still access, or that this situation is bringing out. Prior to this, when I was facing a tough day, I’d force myself to think of three things I could be grateful for. Sometimes, they were as small as getting to have a cup of coffee, or as defeatist as reminding myself I’d get to go back to bed when the day was over.

It’s not quite as easy to find those small pleasures these days (though coffee and bed still top the list). But the light was really nice in my apartment yesterday. I made popovers for the first time and they actually (mostly) worked; it was amazing to peek into the oven and see my ramekins full of batter turn into these giant, airy things I could eat. I also watched this TikTok probably 50 times, laughing hysterically.

What small things are bringing you joy today? How’s it going?