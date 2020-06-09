How's It Going?: Signs Of Life Edition

Jurassic Park Screenshot : YouTube

It’s Tuesday, can you imagine? Welcome back to our daily open thread.



New York City , where I live, started “phase one” of reopening yesterday, which is a couple industries. The bar under my house told me it’s possible they could open for outdoor service in a few weeks. It feels weird that I spent so long wishing things would have some sense of normalcy, and now “oh, I could go to the bar again” feels like the furthest thing from my mind. I would, however, really like to go to the laundromat , and also see some doctors. M y dentist’s office reopened, which filled me with excitement, and then dread that now I have no excuse not to see the dentist.

How’s life looking where you live? How’s it going?