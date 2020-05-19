Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Sharing Edition

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
3
Save
Sesame Street
Sesame Street
Screenshot: YouTube

It’s a very sunny Tuesday where I live! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I made a cake last night with some ricotta I needed to use up. I’ve been doing a lot of stress baking, and I mostly don’t mind having to eat all of what I make myself. (“Guess I have to eat this entire batch of cookies for the sake of public health!” I say to myself with mock annoyance.) But this cake has a kind of understated flavor that would be great if I brought it to a brunch or into my office, but feels a little disappointing when I have to eat it all myself. Eating it alone is making me sad about how long it’s been since I’ve gotten to share something I cooked with my friends, and being sad isn’t really a way you want to feel while eating cake.

Advertisement

What have you been sharing, or are excited to get to share again in the future? How’s it going?

Advertisement
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Jet Lancer Is A Stylish Fighter Pilot Game With Great Boss Fights

Sony Is Releasing A Last Of Us II PS4 Pro And It's Extremely Lowkey

How The Hell Did We Ever Beat The Lion King As Kids? (We Didn't)

Artists Keep Redrawing Sailor Moon And The Result Is Excellent