Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Routines Edition

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Routines Edition
Image: Shutterstock

It’s a sunny Tuesday where I live, which seems like a cruel joke. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

Last night I had a long Zoom call with a friend I usually hang out with on Mondays. It was a little awkward at first—on video calls, I either spend the whole time staring at myself and thinking about my beard, or I forget the other person can see me and catch myself just before taking the computer with me to the bathroom. Nevertheless, it was nice to have some semblance of my past weekly routine, and we both agreed we should do it every Monday.

Having a daily routine is certainly sound quarantine advice, but I haven’t really been able to pull one off outside of work. Have you? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Solo Board Games

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

Valorant Making Anti-Cheat Changes After Player Outcry