How's It Going?: Routines Edition

It’s a sunny Tuesday where I live, which seems like a cruel joke. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



Last night I had a long Zoom call with a friend I usually hang out with on Mondays. It was a little awkward at first—on video calls, I either spend the whole time staring at myself and thinking about my beard, or I forget the other person can see me and catch myself just before taking the computer with me to the bathroom. Nevertheless, it was nice to have some semblance of my past weekly routine, and we both agreed we should do it every Monday.

Having a daily routine is certainly sound quarantine advice, but I haven’t really been able to pull one off outside of work . Have you? How’s it going?