How's It Going?: Reading Edition

Here we are at Monday again, alas. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Pretty much all I did this weekend was read and bake a cake, which was really nice. I finished two books: The Only Good Indians and Fleishman Is In Trouble. They’re both not my usual thing: the first is a horror book and I am a total wuss, and the second is about marriage , a topic that tends to throw me into an existential crisis about being (I think!) quite happily single in my 30s . Nevertheless, they were both really good and gave me a lot to think about. I’d totally recommend The Only Good Indians even if you aren’t into horror. A lot of people I respect have been raving about it, and they were very right.

Plus now I have a whole cake to eat, which I nee d to eat very quickly because it’s made with fresh fruit and is thus perishable . “Too much cake and reading” is not a bad problem to have, though.

What about you? How’s it going?