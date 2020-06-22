Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Priorities Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
19
Save
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Priorities Edition
Image: Shutterstock

Welcome to another week, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

This morning I made a list of all the things I need to do, from work stuff to various life things, and then tried to rank them in order of priority so I could figure out how to handle them. Because I’m me, this led to a bit of a back and forth with myself over which tasks were really more important, and also far too much self-reflection about what my priorities really mean. A particular work task might be shouting louder for my attention, but it probably isn’t more important than calling my doctor about something I’ve been putting off. Laundry could wait another week, even though the shame of my pile of filthy clothes is a lot to take in. I love making lists, so hopefully this one helps.

Advertisement

How do you figure out how to keep your life in order? How’s it going?

Advertisement
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Getting A Small Crossover With Fallout

A Device To (Maybe) Help You Get Out Of Zoom Meetings

Here’s The Deal With The Last Of Us Part 2

Hard Lads, A Game About Shirtless Dudes Hitting (And Kissing) Each Other