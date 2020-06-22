How's It Going?: Priorities Edition

Image : Shutterstock

Welcome to another week, and welcome back to our daily open thread.



This morning I made a list of all the things I need to do, from work stuff to various life things, and then tried to rank them in order of priority so I could figure out how to handle them. Because I’m me, this led to a bit of a back and forth with myself over which tasks were really more important, and also far too much self-reflection about what my priorities really mean. A particular work task might be shouting louder for my attention, but it probably isn’t more important than calling my doctor about something I’ve been putting off. Laundry could wait another week, even though the shame of my pile of filthy clothes is a lot to take in. I love making lists, so hopefully this one helps.

How do you figure out how to keep your life in order? How’s it going?