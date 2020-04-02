Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Podcasts Edition

Riley MacLeod
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Podcasts Edition
Image: Shutterstock

It’s Thursday! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’m not a big podcast person, but last night I listened to the “Heated” podcast, which was about what we could learn about dealing with climate change from the crisis surrounding covid-19. That doesn’t sound like a very cheerful subject, but it was nice to hear human voices in my apartment while I puttered around, and I learned a lot. I care about climate change, but it’s often a subject I avoid thinking about too much lest I dissolve into overwhelming panic. I’m really improving my panic tolerance these days, though. An upside to this whole thing?

Are you listening to any cool podcasts? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

