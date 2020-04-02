How's It Going?: Podcasts Edition

Image : Shutterstock

It’s Thursday! Welcome back to our daily open thread.



I’m not a big podcast person, but l ast night I listened to the “Heated” podcast, which was about what we could learn about dealing with climate change from the crisis surrounding covid-19. That doesn’t sound like a very cheerful subject, but it was nice to hear human voices in my apartment while I puttered around, and I learned a lot. I care about climate change, but it’s often a subject I avoid thinking about too much lest I dissolve into overwhelming panic. I’m really improving my panic tolerance these days, though. An upside to this whole thing ?

Are you listening to any cool podcasts? How’s it going?