How's It Going?: Plans Edition

It’s Wednesday; we’re halfway there! Welcome back to our daily open thread.
None of us really know what the future holds—I guess that’s always true, but it feels especially true now. I’m a big planner, so I’m finding this a bit difficult. For instance, I’m supposed to run my first marathon in the fall—I have no idea if it’s going to be cancelled, but sometimes I’ll start weighing different training plans and getting excited about it before my brain interjects with “Yeah, like that’s gonna happen.” This sends me into a spiral of sadness and panic as I slap face first into all the big unknowns of the future, along with that completely useless voice in my head that says “You’re already behind; better keep planning!” (I haven’t really been running since this whole thing started because it feels so stressful, so that provides me a nice dose of guilt to go with all the other bad feelings I apparently like to inflict on myself.) These days, thinking farther ahead than “I am going to go into the kitchen for a glass of water” feels overwhelming and probably not a good use of my time, but my brain still tends toward it, even when it ends up making me feel worse.
I think this is probably a pretty normal reaction to This Time In Our Lives. How are you dealing with your uncertain plans? How’s it going?