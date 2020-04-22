How's It Going?: Plans Edition

Bullet journaling Screenshot : YouTube

None of us really know what the future holds—I guess that’s always true, but it feels especially true now. I’m a big planner, so I’m finding this a bit difficult. For instance, I’m supposed to run my first marathon in the fall—I have no idea if it’s going to be cancelled , but sometimes I’ll start weighing different training plans and getting excited about it before my brain interjects with “Yeah, like that’s gonna happen.” This sends me into a spiral of sadness and panic as I slap face first into all the big unknowns of the future, along with that completely useless voice in my head that says “You’re already behind; better keep planning!” (I haven’t really been running since this whole thing started because it feels so stressful, so that provides me a nice dose of guilt to go with all the other bad feelings I apparently like to inflict on myself.) These days, thinking farther ahead than “I am going to go into the kitchen for a glass of water” feels overwhelming and probably not a good use of my time, but my brain still tends toward it, even when it ends up making me feel worse.

I think this is probably a pretty normal reaction to This Time In Our Lives. How are you dealing with your uncertain plans? How’s it going?