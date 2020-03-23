How's It Going?: Pets Edition 2

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Neapolitan Mastiff competes in the working group on the final night of the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers on February 13, 2018 in New York City. Photo : Drew Angerer / Staff ( Getty )

It’s Monday. (That doesn’t warrant an exclamation point.) Welcome back to our open thread! (That does!) I hope your weekend was good.

Big news in my life: I’m fostering a shelter dog! I’ve wanted a dog for years, and the New York City shelters are trying to get dogs into homes in light of covid-19. It’s a good deal for me: not only do I get to feel like I’m helping, I also get to live my dream of having a dog around. It’s also been a good deal for the dog so far, who gets to take up far too much of the bed and has already laid claim to the entire couch.

So far she’s driving me only a little insane (I’m writing this while craning to my keyboard over her giant head), but she’s really nice to have around. We’re hard at work on our manners and are making a little bit of progress, but we have a ways to go. Clearly I’ve already become that person who refers to his dog as “we.”

Do you have any pets? How are they dealing with you being around all the time? How’s it going?

Update 10:41am—I didn’t realize our lovely weekend editor did a pets edition, but there’s no way you all are getting out of hearing about my foster dog. Headline updated accordingly.