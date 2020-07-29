How's It Going?: Old House Edition

A haunted house in Belarus Image : Kris Mari ( Shutterstock )

It’s already Wednesday, we’re doing great! Welcome back to our daily open thread.



A friend of mine showed me an Instagram account of cheap old houses, so now I’m obsessed with that. (I’m hesitant to share the link with you because now you might buy the houses that clearly I was going to buy.) I like my apartment okay , but I’ve fallen into a habit of looking at fancy apartments I get served in Facebook ads, which then convinces Facebook I want to see more expensive apartments, thus begetting an endless cycle of aspirations and privacy invasion. Switching from million dollar penthouses to $20k rural churches with no running water seems like a step up, really.

How’s your house? How’s it going?