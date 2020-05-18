How's It Going?: Normalcy Edition

The Leftovers, “The Garveys At Their Best” Screenshot : HBO/Amazon

It's Monday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’ve been rewatching The Leftovers, because people keep talking about doing that on Twitter. I watched it a couple years ago, but it’s a pretty different experience given everything that’s going on in the world. Our current context has made the things characters in the show do to try to feel normal stand out a lot more; these days, I can definitely empathize more with characters’ inability to move on.

I’ve been seeing a lot of people on social media posting the last “normal” photo they took on their phone. (My last pre-pandemic photo is of bread I made, but bread now feels indelibly like a pandemic thing.) Lately I’ve been finding myself really wishing things felt “like they used to,” but I’ve been trying to parse out what that means. I went to the little grocery store across from my house last night, and the people working there were in a very bad mood. I thought “man, I wish going to the store just felt normal” before remembering that the people there were always cranky before all this , so the feeling I was annoying them by going into their store is normal. I worry that so many of the things I wish I could do involve buying things and what that says about capitalism’s far-reaching effects on my psyche, but overthinking the ramifications of all of my actions is pretty normal for me, so maybe my life has been less disrupted than I think.

One thing (or, one of many things) that’s been terrible about this pandemic has been how starkly it’s exposed things that have always been wrong with America: classism, racism, how broken our healthcare system is. It’s not like I wasn’t aware of those things before, but maybe they were a little easier to put down sometimes . It’s good to be forced to grapple with them more, even if it can feel pretty hopeless, though both my anarchist politics and my religious leanings demand I be hopeful about my ability to make things better . Mostly I miss the sense that the world felt possible, that there are places to go and people to meet in spite of all the bad stu ff . I miss waking up and thinking “I wonder what interesting things will happen today?” instead of coming to consciousness murmuring “What fresh hell?”

Deep thoughts for a Monday morning , readers! What “normal” stuff do you miss, or still have? How’s it going?

(Side note: I’ve been rewatching The Leftovers on Amazon, which has led to much soul-searching about how I’m complicit in Jeff Bezos’ horrifying rise to global domination. A friend called me last night just to chat, and I subjected him to an hours-long rant/panic about all this, which I’m 100% sure did not make him regret calling me at all.)