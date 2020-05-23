How's It Going?: Nice Glass Of Tea Edition

The weekend is here, it’s time to relax, kick off your shoes and find a nice chair. Oh and it’s time for another open thread!



Finally, after what I believe was 17 years, warmer weather is returning to my neck of the woods out here in Kansas. Which means it’s the perfect time to start brewing up some tea. I don’t drink hot tea because my mouth hates hot liquids, but a cold glass of iced tea is perfect during a warm day. I didn’t like tea when I was younger, but a few years back I accidentally bought a Monster Rehab which is like a weird tea drink. After that I slowly transitioned through other, more natural teas until I reached the point where I am today. I just drink black tea with a squeeze of lemon. It tastes good and unlike energy drinks, it isn’t killing me slowly!

How’s it going? Have a favorite tea? Make anything cool for dinner this past week? Anybody feeling like we are going to spend the rest of 2020 inside?