How's It Going?: Nice Glass Of Tea Edition

Zack Zwiezen
“Day 75/365&quot; by テッド (Ted) is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
“Day 75/365" by テッド (Ted) is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
The weekend is here, it’s time to relax, kick off your shoes and find a nice chair. Oh and it’s time for another open thread!

Finally, after what I believe was 17 years, warmer weather is returning to my neck of the woods out here in Kansas. Which means it’s the perfect time to start brewing up some tea. I don’t drink hot tea because my mouth hates hot liquids, but a cold glass of iced tea is perfect during a warm day. I didn’t like tea when I was younger, but a few years back I accidentally bought a Monster Rehab which is like a weird tea drink. After that I slowly transitioned through other, more natural teas until I reached the point where I am today. I just drink black tea with a squeeze of lemon. It tastes good and unlike energy drinks, it isn’t killing me slowly!

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Have a favorite tea? Make anything cool for dinner this past week? Anybody feeling like we are going to spend the rest of 2020 inside?

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

