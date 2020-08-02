How's It Going?: Movies Edition

First Cow Screenshot : A24

Happy Sunday, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

I watched the film First Cow last night, which I’ve been meaning to see for a while. I liked it a lot! I’ve mostly been rewatching stuff during the pandemic, so I found myself overly stressed out by this largely chill movie because I didn’t know what would happen next. I get way too invested and anxious when watching movies, and I even annoyed myself by yelling “Oh no!” at various—again, I stress, pretty chill—points. Back to the soothing predictability of Bob’s Burgers, I think.

Have you seen any good movies lately? How’s it going?