How's It Going?: Morning Edition

I’ve been up since 5am covering the new Fortnite season, because it is my job to get up at such ungodly hours to play video games. I’ve always wanted to be a morning person, but I can never quite pull it off with the enthusiasm becoming such a person requires. Still, it’s always so nice and quiet in the mornings, and the day feels like it has so much potential. “I should do this more,” I always think when I get up early, and then a few hours later I regret every choice I’ve ever made in life. At least there’s coffee!
If you’re a morning person, what’s your secret? How’s it going?