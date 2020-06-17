How's It Going?: Morning Edition

The Long Dark Screenshot : Hinterland/Kotaku

Welcome to Wednesday—we're halfway there!—and welcome back to our daily open thread.



I’ve been up sinc e 5am covering the new Fortnite season, because it is my job to get up at such ungodly hours to play video games. I’ve always wanted to be a morning person, but I can never quite pull it off with the enthusiasm becoming such a person requires. Still, it’s always so nice and quiet in the mornings, and the day feels like it has so much potential. “I should do this more,” I always think when I get up early, and then a few hours later I regret every choice I’ve ever made in life. At least there’s coffee!

If you’re a morning person, what’s your secret? How’s it going?