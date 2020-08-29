How's It Going?: Mobile Games Edition

I see you. Yes, you! Come on in. Come chat with other Kotaku readers in another one of our daily open threads.
I have a bunch of consoles and big TV that they are all hooked up to. I also have a large list of games I want to play or replay and I have a PC that can play most modern games on Steam. And yet, I often find myself at the end of many days curled up on my office couch, playing some mobile game. Part of it is comfort. After sitting upright and typing all day, I sometimes want to sprawl. I want to layout on my back or curl up on my side and mobile games allow this. I’ve tried playing the Switch curled up and it just didn’t work for me. Plus, I can hold my phone with one hand and play many games on it easily.
I do feel a tinge of guilt for spending time playing some silly phone games instead of digging back into Ghost of Tsushima or playing one of the hundreds of cool indie games that are sitting in my backlog. But then again, these mobile games often relax me and help me zone out from the world while watching some TV or Youtube. So if it ends up making me feel better, why should I stop? I can always play Ghost of Tsushima tomorrow.
How’s it going? Have you found yourself playing mobile games lately? I feel like when I get stressed out or too tired of THE WORLD, I fall back to mobile games. How’s your week been? Any good news to share!?
The only mobile game I’ve stuck with after all the time is the original Plants Vs. Zombies. It’s not even available anymore at the app store unless you got it some years back; it’s been replaced by one that is an ad-filled nightmare.
Over the last decade I’ve probably played most the pretty popular apps, though I’ve never played Candy Crush or Clash of Clans.
Doodle Jump was an awesome game that was destroyed by in-app purchases, as was Angry Birds and Fruit Ninja. All long since deleted.
I had both the Simpsons and Animal Crossing games for a while, and then one day I decided that they weren’t even fun, or really games at all. I would log on, collect whatever crap I needed to collect, then log off until I logged on to do it again. It was like work I felt obligated to do as long as I had the games installed. Deleted.
Jetpack Joyride, Temple Run, Infinity Blade, Cut the Rope, Where’s the Water, Robot Unicorn Attack, Midnight Castle, and about a 1,000 other apps have all come and gone, and Plants Vs. Zombies is the only one left. The game is just mindless fun with no in-app purchases or daily rewards or any incentive to even play the game. It’s just there to play when I want.