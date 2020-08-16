How's It Going?: Mechanical Keyboard Edition

Photo : Logitech

Hello and welcome to another open thread. This is the best place to chat and chill with other Kotaku readers! Come on in.

Advertisement

After spending years using crappy keyboards that come packed in with computers when you buy them, I finally upgraded. I decided, new place, a new office, a new desk, why not also get a new keyboard. I went with a Logitech G513. It isn’t super big, but it has a ten-key on it and I like that a lot. It also came with a nice wrist pad which I’ve already fallen in love with.

Considering my entire job consists of typing and using a keyboard nearly every day, I should have invested in a new keyboard years ago. But I was cheap. I’m still cheap, but I decided that while I was spending a bunch of money already on the move I would toss a new mechanical keyboard into the cart too. I’m happy I did. The clicks are nice and when I get going on a bigger post my GF says she hears me in the other room when the TV is off. Luckily I can close my office door.

Advertisement

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Upgrade anything lately? Feel like with so many of us stuck at home more, we all need to look into buying new chairs and couches.