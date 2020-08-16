How's It Going?: Mechanical Keyboard Edition

Hello and welcome to another open thread. This is the best place to chat and chill with other Kotaku readers! Come on in.
After spending years using crappy keyboards that come packed in with computers when you buy them, I finally upgraded. I decided, new place, a new office, a new desk, why not also get a new keyboard. I went with a Logitech G513. It isn’t super big, but it has a ten-key on it and I like that a lot. It also came with a nice wrist pad which I’ve already fallen in love with.
Considering my entire job consists of typing and using a keyboard nearly every day, I should have invested in a new keyboard years ago. But I was cheap. I’m still cheap, but I decided that while I was spending a bunch of money already on the move I would toss a new mechanical keyboard into the cart too. I’m happy I did. The clicks are nice and when I get going on a bigger post my GF says she hears me in the other room when the TV is off. Luckily I can close my office door.
Your Daily Simpsons Clip
How’s it going? Upgrade anything lately? Feel like with so many of us stuck at home more, we all need to look into buying new chairs and couches.
I got the SteelSeries Apex Pro back in February and it’s a dream. It’s my first keyboard where I really feel like my clicks matter.
I also finally upgraded my 10-year-old 23" monitor a few weeks back to 27", 1ms response/144 hz refresh and I now get it. I feel like I’m actually playing games and fully in the environment.
Still need: bigger desk and a better chair. But those will likely come when I move next year.