How's It Going?: Lost Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
Hidden Folk
Hidden Folk
Screenshot: Adriaan de Jongh / Steam

It’s a very rainy Tuesday! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I stayed up far too late last night looking for a document from my past that I don’t think I have anymore but I know I wouldn’t have purposefully thrown away. I could clearly picture it folded up and shoved into some book, which led to me tearing through books I still have from that time period to see if it was in one of them. It wasn’t a very important document, but the search for it drove me crazy. I always find it kind of fun to retrace my past steps, trying to recreate my personality from the time and be like “OK, what book from a decade ago would past me have considered important enough to put something in?” No dice, alas, though I did find several pages of notes from an undergraduate Buddhism class, which were fun to read through. College me was so pretentious.

So that’s my day; how about you? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

I was able to get out of work last night at a reasonable hour, a mere 10 hour day instead of a 13 hour day like last week. WFH got extended until the new year, which is both good and bad, but mostly good. I also popped in my gameboy Tetris cart and it worked this time. 