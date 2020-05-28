How's It Going?: Lazy Edition

Screenshot : Homer The Heretic ( The Simpsons/Disney+ )

I’m sure you all have been waiting for a long time. So, I’m happy to announce that our daily open thread is...open!



These last few days I’ve been extremely lazy. I had Monday off and then had Tuesday and Wednesday off too. (Weekend Editors have weird work weeks.) So I mostly just...did nothing. Which was nice. After weeks of playing games for work, hunting for apartments online, working on projects, and other stuff it was nice to just..not do anything. I loaded up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and spent a good 25 hours across three days getting back into that game after not playing it for over a year.

I’m enjoying it a lot. But after 72 hours of being very lazy, I’m ready to get back to work and do stuff. Doing stuff sounds nice. Like writing this blog. This was nice.

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Did you enjoy a long weekend? Was anybody else lazy like me? Is there anything you are excited about that’s coming up soon? Or anything making you nervous?